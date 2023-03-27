PennDOT is coordinating litter pickup along main roadways in several counties the week of March 27.

Here's where work will occur:

Columbia County

Starting Monday, March 27, Crews will pickup litter along Interstate 80 between the Montour and Luzerne County lines and Route 11 between the Montour County line and Berwick. The work will extend through Friday, March 31.

Montour County

Litter pickup is scheduled along Interstate 80 and Route 54.

Drivers will see crews at the following locations:

Interstate 80 between the Northumberland County line and the Columbia County line.

Route 54 between Interstate 80 and Danville.

Northumberland County

Crews will be picking up litter on Interstate 80, 180, and Route 147.

Drivers can expect to see PennDOT crews working on:

Interstate 80, between mile markers 210 to 216

Interstate 180, from Interstate 80 to the Lycoming County line (mile marker 10)

Route 147, from the CSVT to Interstate 80

Tioga County

Litter pickup is scheduled on Route 15 this week.

Sullivan County

Litter pickup is scheduled on Route 220 this week.

Lycoming County

Litter pickup will continue the week of March 27 along Interstate 180 and Routes 220 and 15.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps. Work will be during daylight hours, weather permitting.

