In an effort to improve our environment and clean up the local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews will pickup litter this week in Snyder, Union, and Bradford counties.

Work will begin today through Friday, April 7 during daylight hours.

Here's where crews will be working:

  • Routes 11/15 in Snyder County. 
  • Interstate 80 between the Clinton County line and the Northumberland County line.
  • Route 15 between the Snyder County line and the Lycoming County line.
  • Routes 6, 220, 467, 154 and 549 in Bradford County.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Drivers are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, and watch for workers near the roadway.

