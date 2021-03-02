Lycoming County, Pa. – In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Lycoming county will pick up litter along Interstate 180 between the Route 87 interchange in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 interchange in the City of Williamsport.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4, crews will begin picking up litter along Interstate 180, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting. Crews will continue litter pick up along Interstate 180 on Monday, March 8 through Friday, March 12, between the hours of 7:30p a.m. and 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.