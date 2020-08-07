The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued an update on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County. The construction will continue tonight and into the next week on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King Streets).
On Friday, August 7, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the contractor will be completing line painting on Duke, Water, King and Front Streets. On Sunday, August 9, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the contractor will perform concrete repairs on Duke and Water Streets. On Monday, August 10, the project clean-up will be complete.