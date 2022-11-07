Drivers may experience slight delays this week on Interstate 180 in Williamsport, Loyalsock, Fairfield, Muncy, and Muncy Creek townships as a PennDOT maintenance crew does light repairs.

The work began this morning at the Route 15 interchange in Williamsport and will continue east along I-180 to mile marker 13 (Muncy/Route 405 interchange) in Muncy Creek Township. The repair work, which will be in both directions of I-180, will be 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 18, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.

