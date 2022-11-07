Traffic_alerts_construction_updates_NCPA_2020.jpg

Drivers may experience slight delays this week on Interstate 180 in Williamsport, Loyalsock, Fairfield, Muncy, and Muncy Creek townships as a PennDOT maintenance crew does light repairs.

The work began this morning at the Route 15 interchange in Williamsport and will continue east along I-180 to mile marker 13 (Muncy/Route 405 interchange) in Muncy Creek Township. The repair work, which will be in both directions of I-180, will be 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 18, weather permitting. 

Drivers should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.