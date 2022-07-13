UPDATE: As of 11:12 a.m. Route 45 (Lewisburg Bridge) is now open.

Route 45 (Lewisburg Bridge) is closed between Water Street in Lewisburg Borough and Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using local roads is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Commercial trucks should avoid Route 45 and seek alternate routes.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, seek alternate routes, and expect delays in travel.

