This article was reprinted with permission from First News Now.

Wellsboro, Pa. – A big bear's life was claimed as he roamed across the road in front of a SUV early Thursday morning, October 15, 2020, around 6:30 a.m. in Delmar Township.

The accident could have easily been worse, as the crash nearly involved another vehicle getting hit head-on, FNN was told. The quick actions of the driver in second vehicle, prevented both vehicles from colliding as the bear was struck.

The incident was reported to have occurred in front of the Stokesdale Acorn Market located at 10106 Route 6.

The female driver of the tan SUV was heading to her job at UPMC Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital when the accident occurred.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

FNN was told this was a very old bear who was probably checking out local dumpsters in the area to find food. The old bear was said to have weighed 588 pounds.