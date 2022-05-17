Motorists are advised of lane restrictions beginning today on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County, for construction.

On Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18, the contractor HRI, Inc., will be placing epoxy on the new structure at mile marker 207, and rumble strips along the shoulder, just west of Route 15 interchange. Motorists can expect alternating single lane conditions where work is being performed. Work will be performed from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists can expect delays, especially during the peak traffic hours of 2 and 6 p.m. There may be residual delays into the evening hours.

This is work is part of a $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

