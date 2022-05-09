CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

Lane restrictions are in place today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing street sweeping maintenance along the bridge. Motorists can expect alternating single lane conditions where work is being performed. 

Remain alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

 

