Lane restrictions are in place today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing street sweeping maintenance along the bridge. Motorists can expect alternating single lane conditions where work is being performed.

Remain alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.