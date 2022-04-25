Lane restrictions are in place today through 3 p.m. on the Route 61 bridge (Veterans Memorial Bridge) and Route 147 (Edison Bridge) in Sunbury for a flag replacement operation.
Both northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane during the project. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
