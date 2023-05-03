Single lane restrictions are in place today through 2 p.m. on Route 11 (Barry King Bridge) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County, for bridge flushing.

A PennDOT maintenance crew is performing the bridge flushing on the Barry King Bridge between County Line Road and Route 405 (Duke Street) in Northumberland Borough. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.