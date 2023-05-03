CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

Single lane restrictions are in place today through 2 p.m. on Route 11 (Barry King Bridge) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County, for bridge flushing.

A PennDOT maintenance crew is performing the bridge flushing on the Barry King Bridge between County Line Road and Route 405 (Duke Street) in Northumberland Borough. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging. 

