Lane restrictions begin today on Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) between Mountain Road and the Interstate 80 westbound bridge in White Deer Township, Union County, for construction work.

The contractor HRI, Inc., will begin milling and paving the existing roadway on White Deer Pike. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

This is work is part of a $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.

In Snyder County, lane restrictions will be in place through 12 p.m. today on Route 522 over Penns Creek in Selinsgrove. A crew will be conducting spring bridge maintenance.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.