Partial lane restrictions will be in place Thursday on the Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp in Monroe Township for a median repair project.

Work will be completed between 7 a.m. and noon.  The contractor, Green Acres, will be repairing the concrete median barrier along the on and off ramp at the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Drivers can expect a partial lane restriction in each direction, with traffic being moved to the right shoulder. 

Drivers traveling Route 11/15 south in the area of the Route 61 interchange should expect delays.  

