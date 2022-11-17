Partial lane restrictions will be in place Thursday on the Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp in Monroe Township for a median repair project.
Work will be completed between 7 a.m. and noon. The contractor, Green Acres, will be repairing the concrete median barrier along the on and off ramp at the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Drivers can expect a partial lane restriction in each direction, with traffic being moved to the right shoulder.
Drivers traveling Route 11/15 south in the area of the Route 61 interchange should expect delays.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.