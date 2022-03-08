CONSTRUCTION ALERT
Danville, Pa. – PennDOT will be implementing a lane restriction on Thursday, March 10, on Interstate 80 westbound in Liberty Township, Montour County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

The contractor will be working on Interstate 80 westbound in the area of the mile marker 219 Rest Area. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane, shoulder and the Rest Area exit ramp to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in one day.

Motorists may experience minor travel delays and are urged to watch for slow moving traffic and construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway.


