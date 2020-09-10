Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 eastbound are advised lane restrictions will be implemented in the eastbound lanes in Turbot Township, Northumberland County Thursday evening.
On Thursday, September 10, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be sweeping the recently placed epoxy overlay material to remove any loose material and debris on the bridge at mile marker 215 over Route 254 and the bridge at mile marker 213 over Muddy Run Road, weather permitting. All work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.