Night work will be performed this weekend in Lewisburg, Union County, with lane restrictions at the intersection of Route 15 and 45 (Market Street) due to concrete work.

The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime will perform the work between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. from Friday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 16, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect changing traffic patterns in all directions. Drivers traveling Route 15 northbound should expect the turn lane to be closed from St Lewis Street to Route 45 (Market Street). There will be no right turn onto Market Street from Route 15 northbound. A detour using local roads will be in place.

In the event of inclement weather, work will be performed on Saturday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 17, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.



