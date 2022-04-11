Lane restrictions begin Tuesday on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will perform delineation replacement along the bridge between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The left (passing) lane will be restricted in both directions. Work will extend through Thursday. s can expect

PennDOT is advising motorists to be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.