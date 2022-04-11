CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

Lane restrictions begin Tuesday on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will perform delineation replacement along the bridge between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The left (passing) lane will be restricted in both directions. Work will extend through Thursday. s can expect 

 PennDOT is advising motorists to be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.