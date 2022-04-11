Lane restrictions begin Tuesday on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will perform delineation replacement along the bridge between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The left (passing) lane will be restricted in both directions. Work will extend through Thursday. s can expect
PennDOT is advising motorists to be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
