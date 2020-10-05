The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that lane restrictions will continue today, Monday, October 5, through Wednesday, October 7, on paving projects in Tioga, Columbia and Union counties.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Columbia and Union counties.

The contractor, Green Acres Contracting, will be installing new raised pavement markings in the following locations:

Union County:

Eastbound and Westbound lanes between mile marker 194 (near the Rest Areas) and 207 (just west of the Route 15 interchange).

Columbia County:

Westbound lanes only between mile markers 241 (Exit 241-Lime Ridge / Berwick) and 247.

In Tioga County, lane restrictions will continue on Route 15 northbound and southbound in Liberty Township.

Green Acres Contracting, will be installing new raised pavement markings in both the northbound and southbound lanes from the Lycoming/Tioga County line to the Sebring interchange. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Motorists can expect the alternating lane restrictions while the work is being performed.

This project is part of a district-wide raised pavement markings (RPMs) project in Columbia, Union, Northumberland and Tioga Counties, which began in July. Work will be performed on Interstate 80 and Routes 15, and 54.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

The district-wide project is scheduled to be completed by October 23, 2020.

Green Acres Contracting is the prime contractor on this $123,000 project.