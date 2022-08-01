Lane restrictions are in place this week on several roadways in Muncy Creek and Muncy townships for a resurfacing project.

Staring today, the contractor will continue milling and resurfacing the following roadways:

Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive) between Odell Road and Lycoming Mall Road in Muncy Township.

Route 2049 (Lycoming Mall Road) between Lycoming Mall Drive and Muncy Creek Township line in Muncy Township.

Route 2014 (John Brady Drive) between Shadduck Road to the Muncy Borough line in Muncy Creek Township.

Route 2053 (Industrial Parkway) between Industrial Park Road and John Brady Drive in Muncy Creek Township.

Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $1.4 million resurfacing project. Work on this project is expected to be completed by September 2022. Work includes milling the exiting roadway, resurfacing, line painting, and miscellaneous work.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.