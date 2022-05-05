Lane restrictions begin Friday on Interstate 180 eastbound in Lewis and Turbot townships for shoulder repair work and Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be performing shoulder repair work on Interstate 180 eastbound between the Route 1006 (Eight Street bridge) in Lewis Township and exit 1 (Watsontown exit) in Turbot Township. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted where work is being performed.

Shoulder restoration work will also begin Friday along Route 254 between the Route 147 southbound off ramp and northbound ramp in Turbot Township. Motorists can expect the right shoulder to be closed and traffic to be shifted slightly.

Remain alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

