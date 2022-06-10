Lane restrictions today will continue through Thursday, June 16 on Route 87 in Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County, for a paving project.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will be paving on Route 87 between Little Bear Creek Road and Upper Manor Road. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work area.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.