CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

Lane restrictions today will continue through Thursday, June 16 on Route 87 in Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County, for a paving project.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be paving on Route 87 between Little Bear Creek Road and Upper Manor Road. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work area.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.