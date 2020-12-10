Lane restrictions are in place today on Route 15 northbound and southbound in Kelly, East Buffalo, Union Townships and Lewisburg Borough, Union County, for crack sealing.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing crack sealing between the Union County / Snyder County line and the West Milton exit. Work will take place from Thursday, December 10 through Thursday, December 31, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone