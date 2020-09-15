Motorists who travel Route 147 are advised of lane restrictions on the Joseph Priestly Bridge in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, which will take place on Tuesday, September 15 and Wednesday, September 16 between 6:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.

A Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be replacing joints and seals on the bridge. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.