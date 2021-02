Motorists are advised that both the driving (right) lane and passing (left) lane are closed on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 215, (near the Route 254 Exit) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a Tractor Trailer Crash.

Traffic is being rerouted to the acceleration lane at entrance ramp.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.