Lane closures this week on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound are planned for Montour County Thursday, Oct. 14 for maintenance work.

Also on Thursday, a maintenance crew will be performing work along Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between the Northumberland County line and the Columbia County line. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Friday lane restrictions will be in place on Route 11 in the vicinity of Bulk Plant Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a private contractor, Watson Excavating, Inc., will be performing a driveway installation along Route 11, weather permitting. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions during the day and should drive with caution through the work zone.



