A lane restriction will begin Thursday, Oct. 7 on Interstate 80 eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash.

The contractor will be working in the area of mile marker 204. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane and shoulder to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Expect minor travel delays. Travelers are urged to watch for slow moving traffic and construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway.



