Long-term lane restrictions along the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Northern Section have been lifted.

PennDOT says the work requiring long-term lane restrictions has been completed on the Northern Section. The new roadway is now completely open to traffic in both directions.

Drivers are urged to still drive with caution as they navigate the area. The contractor New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. will be using short term and mobile lane closures for the remaining work.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.