CSVT River Bridge drone shot fall 2021 _ 2022

A drone shot of the completed River Bridge that connects Route 15 at Winfield to Route 147 south of Montandon. The River Bridge was completed as part of the Northern Section of PennDOT's Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project. 

 Source: PennDOT

Long-term lane restrictions along the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Northern Section have been lifted. 

PennDOT says the work requiring long-term lane restrictions has been completed on the Northern Section. The new roadway is now completely open to traffic in both directions.

Drivers are urged to still drive with caution as they navigate the area. The contractor New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. will be using short term and mobile lane closures for the remaining work.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.