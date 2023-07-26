Construction on an embankment stabilization project on Interstate 80 westbound in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, wrapped up Tuesday. PennDOT announced that the right (driving) lane reopened to traffic near mile marker 235, which is 1.5 miles west of Exit 236 (Bloomsburg / Lightstreet / Route 487).

The westbound on-ramp from Route 487 (Lightstreet) also reopened.

The project, which began earlier this summer, caused backups and delays on I-80 west each day for several miles. Traffic delays were longer during the peak afternoon and evening travel hours. A detour for those entering I-80 from Route 487 was in place.

