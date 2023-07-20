Lane restriction_arrow and cones__2023

Drivers are asked to slow down and be cautious

 Canva

Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, July 20, along Interstate 180 between Interstate 80 and the Lycoming County line.

A PennDOT contractor will be performing bridge flushing on Interstate 180 in both directions in Delaware and Turbot townships, Northumberland County. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. 

 

 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!