Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, July 20, along Interstate 180 between Interstate 80 and the Lycoming County line.
A PennDOT contractor will be performing bridge flushing on Interstate 180 in both directions in Delaware and Turbot townships, Northumberland County. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
