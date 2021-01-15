Lane restrictions continue on Route 11 northbound in Susquehanna, Chapman, Union and Penn townships in Snyder County, for crack sealing, according to PennDOT.

Work began on Monday, January 11 and continues through Thursday, January 21 during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists will encounter right and left lane closures.

On Tuesday, January 19, through Thursday, January 21, lane restrictions will include both the northbound and southbound lanes in Susquehanna (Juniata County), Chapman, Union and Penn townships in Snyder County.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone