Lane restrictions continue this week on Interstate 180 in Northumberland County, as maintenance crews complete crack sealing.
Tuesday, January 19 through Thursday, January 21, crews will work in both the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 5 (Turbotville exit) and the Lycoming County line. Motorists should expect lane closures while the work is being performed.
Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.