A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing crack sealing between mile marker 5 (Turbotville Exit) and the Lycoming County line. Work will be completed between Monday, February 1 through Thursday, February 4, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures while work is being performed.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.