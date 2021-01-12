Lane restrictions will begin this week on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound lanes in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, for crack sealing.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing crack sealing between mile marker 5 (Turbotville Exit) and the Lycoming County line. On Wednesday, January 13, crews will be working in the eastbound lanes. On Thursday, January 14, crews will be working in the westbound lanes. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures while work is being performed.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.