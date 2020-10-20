Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Route 2008 (Bloom Road) between Route 2005 (Kaseville Road) and T337 (Academy Avenue) in Mahoning Township, Montour County, for road work.

On Wednesday, October 21 and Thursday, October 22, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing patching on Bloom Road. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.