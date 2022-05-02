Lane restrictions begin Tuesday morning in both directions on Interstate 80 in Columbia County for maintenance work.
On Tuesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 4, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing maintenance activities along Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 228, approximately 4-miles west of the Buckhorn exit, and mile marker 247, approximately 6-miles east of the Mifflinville exit.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
