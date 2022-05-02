Lane restrictions begin Tuesday morning in both directions on Interstate 80 in Columbia County for maintenance work.

On Tuesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 4, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing maintenance activities along Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 228, approximately 4-miles west of the Buckhorn exit, and mile marker 247, approximately 6-miles east of the Mifflinville exit.

Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.