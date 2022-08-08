CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

Motorists on Interstate 180 between Williamsport and Montoursville may see delays on Tuesday, as a crew performs maintenance.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 180 in both directions in Fairfield and Loyalsock townships, and the City of Williamsport. The roadway maintenance will be performed between the interchange with Route 87 in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 northbound interchange in Williamsport. 

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

