Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 15 northbound and southbound lanes between the Lycoming County line and the Interstate 80 interchange in Gregg and White Deer Townships, Union County, for maintenance activities.

On Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing patching, weather permitting. Motorists should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed. There will be no work on the weekend.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.