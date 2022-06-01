Lane restrictions begin Thursday June 2 on Route 654 in Limestone, Bastress, and Susquehanna Townships, Lycoming County, for sealcoating.

Between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing sealcoating on Route 654 between the intersection with Route 44 and the Duboistown Borough line, according to PennDOT.

Expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. The work is scheduled to continue through Friday, June 3.

PennDOT urges all drivers to be alert, slow down, watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

The department utilizes seal coats to extend the life of pavements between planned resurfacing cycles. Typically, PennDOT district 3 seal coats lower volume roadways on a six-year cycle. The cost of seal coating a roadway is approximately one-tenth of the cost to resurface a roadway.

According to PennDOT, seal coating has proven to be a cost-effective means to preserve our roadway network and also enhances the skid resistance of the roadway.

