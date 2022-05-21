Lane restrictions start Sunday in both directions on Route 11 between Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township in Snyder County, and the Barry King Memorial Bridge in Northumberland County. The lane restrictions will last through Thursday, May 26, as a contractor performs milling and paving.

Additionally, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Inc., also will be upgrading traffic signs and installing guiderail. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in July of 2022, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, and drive with caution through the work zone.

