The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be performing work starting Wednesday in Picture Rocks and on Thursday in Loyalsock Township and City of Williamsport, all in Lycoming County.

Starting August 19 a lane restriction will be implemented on Route 220 between Water Street and Roaring Run Road in Picture Rocks.

On Wednesday, and Thursday, August 20, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing embankment repairs along the northbound lane of Route 220.

Motorists can expect northbound lane of Route 220 to be closed while work is being performed. Traffic will be controlled by single lane conditions with flagging.

Motorists are advised that Route 2023 (Bloomingrove Road) will be closed starting Thursday between Cemetery Road in Loyalsock Township and Route 2018 (Grampian Boulevard) in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Thursday, August 20, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close Bloomingrove Road to replace a pipe. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. weather permitting.

A detour using Cemetery Road, High Street, Market Street, and Grampian Boulevard will be in place.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.