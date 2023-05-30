A lane restriction begins Tuesday on Interstate 80 westbound. Approximately 1,000-feet of shoulder will be restricted near mile marker 235, which is approximately 1.5 miles west of Exit 236 (Bloomsburg / Lightstreet / Route 487), in Hemlock Township, Columbia County.

Starting at 7 p.m., the contractor will begin work on an embankment stabilization project. Work will take place 24 hours per day.

Traffic Impacts

Interstate 80 westbound right (driving) lane to be restricted

Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp from Route 487 (Lightstreet) will be closed

Route 487 to Interstate 80 westbound Detour

Route 487 northbound traffic to Interstate 80 westbound will use Route 487 to Bloomsburg, Route 42 to Interstate 80 westbound (Red Detour).

Route 487 southbound traffic to Interstate 80 westbound will use an alternate route.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime is the prime contractor for this emergency embankment stabilization project. Work includes driving steel piles for embankment protection near Fishing Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed by July, weather permitting.

