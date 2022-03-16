Sunbury, Pa. -- A lane restriction is planned for Wednesday, March 16, on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform delineation replacement along the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted in both directions, according to a news release from PennDOT.

Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day.



