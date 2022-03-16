CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

Sunbury, Pa. -- A lane restriction is planned for Wednesday, March 16, on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform delineation replacement along the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted in both directions, according to a news release from PennDOT.

Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.