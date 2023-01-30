CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

A lane restriction will be in place Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Route 642 in Milton as crew performs a bridge inspection. 

A PennDOT crew will be inspecting the bridges that span the west branch of the Susquehanna River. There will be alternating lane closures with flagging between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.  

Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.