Lane restrictions will be in place today on Interstate 80 eastbound in Union and Northumberland Counties for a bridge inspection.

A PennDOT bridge inspection crew will be inspecting the bridge that spans the west branch of the Susquehanna River from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drivers can expect the right lane to be restricted between mile marker 210 (Route 15 interchange) in Union County and mile marker 212 (Interstate 180 interchange) Northumberland County.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.