CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

A right (driving) lane restriction will be in place Tuesday on Interstate 180 westbound at the Route 405 interchange (Exit 13) in Muncy Creek Township for a maintenance project.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing bridge deck patching activities between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. 

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution in the work zone.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.