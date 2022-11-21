A right (driving) lane restriction will be in place Tuesday on Interstate 180 westbound at the Route 405 interchange (Exit 13) in Muncy Creek Township for a maintenance project.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing bridge deck patching activities between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution in the work zone.

