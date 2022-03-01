Northumberland County -- PennDOT will implement a lane restriction tomorrow on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.

On Wednesday, March 2, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform delineation replacement along the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted in both directions.

Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.



