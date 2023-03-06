A lane restriction begins tomorrow on Interstate 80 eastbound in Liberty Township, Montour County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

The contractor will be working on the highway near mile marker 219, four miles east of the Route 254 interchange on Tuesday. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weather permitting and is expected to be completed in just one day.

Minor delays are expected. Drivers should be alert, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles, and drive with caution through the work zone.

