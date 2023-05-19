The right driving lane will be restricted today, May 19, on Interstate 80 westbound in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, as PennDOT works on the shoulder.

Approximately 1,000-feet of shoulder will be restricted near mile marker 235, which is approximately 1.5 miles west of Exit 236 (Bloomsburg / Lightstreet / Route 487), while the contractor prepares for an embankment stabilization project.

