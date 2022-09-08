South Williamsport, Pa. — Lane restrictions will be in place starting Thursday, Sept. 8 on Route 654 (West Southern Avenue) in South Williamsport for a maintenance project.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing an inlet repair from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Motorists can expect a lane restriction with flagging between Sidney Street and Lowe Street.

Be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

