Trout Run, Pa. — A lane restriction begins Thursday, July 28 on Route 15 southbound near exit 145 (Trout Run exit) for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash. 

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane and shoulder to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect minor delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.  

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.